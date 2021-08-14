For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
