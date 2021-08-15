Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
