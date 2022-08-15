Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.