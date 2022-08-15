For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.
Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizz…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Grand Island folks should be prepared f…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projecte…