Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.