This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
