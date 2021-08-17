This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Thu…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hi…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 1…
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Grand Is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Grand I…