Grand Island's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.
Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizz…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand …
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…