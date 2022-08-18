Grand Island's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
