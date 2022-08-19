Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.