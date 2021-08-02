This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 m…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. How likely is it…
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Grand Island's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempe…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It sho…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
Grand Island's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Gran…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
Grand Island's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for…