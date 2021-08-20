Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
