Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Sunday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

