For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
