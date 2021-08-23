 Skip to main content
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 100.69. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

