This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 100.69. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Grand I…
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Expect…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph…
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see clear …
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…