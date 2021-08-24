 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts