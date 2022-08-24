Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.