Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
