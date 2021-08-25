Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 97.5. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.