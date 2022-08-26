Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.