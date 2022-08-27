This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
