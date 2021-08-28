Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.