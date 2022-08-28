 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

