Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph.