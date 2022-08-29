Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.