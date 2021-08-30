Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.