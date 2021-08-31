For the drive home in Grand Island: Generally fair. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
