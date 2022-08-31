Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.