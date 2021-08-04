For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
