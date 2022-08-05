Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.