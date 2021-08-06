This evening in Grand Island: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
