This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
