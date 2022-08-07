Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.