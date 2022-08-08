Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.