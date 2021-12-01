This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
