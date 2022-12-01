For the drive home in Grand Island: Generally fair. Low 34F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 30 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
