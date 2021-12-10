Grand Island's evening forecast: Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds diminishing later. Low 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. We'll see a low temperature …
For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the …
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Mond…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's…
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Don't go out w…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…