Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Areas of fog with some patchy freezing drizzle. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.