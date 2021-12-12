 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

