Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Windy at times with rain likely. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
