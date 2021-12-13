Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
