This evening in Grand Island: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
