This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. WNW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
