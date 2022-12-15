Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy and windy. Low 19F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. S…
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 19 degrees is today's low. Very windy conditions are expect…
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Windy at times with rain likely. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Cha…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Areas of fog with some pat…