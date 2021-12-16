Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
