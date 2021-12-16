 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts