This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 14F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
