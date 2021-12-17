 Skip to main content
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

