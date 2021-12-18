This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
