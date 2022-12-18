This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy …
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. S…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Today's c…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 19 degrees is today's low. Very windy conditions are expect…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Wednesday'…
Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 16 degrees i…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 14 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Windy at times with rain likely. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Cha…