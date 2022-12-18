 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

