Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy …
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 16 degrees i…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Today's c…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 19 degrees is today's low. Very windy conditions are expect…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Wednesday'…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 14 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy and windy. Low 19F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a…