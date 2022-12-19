 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

