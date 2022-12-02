This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear. Windy early. Low 13F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
