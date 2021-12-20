 Skip to main content
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 19F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

